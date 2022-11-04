Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $23.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $22.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 404,708 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.