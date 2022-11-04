BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 528,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BlueLinx by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlueLinx by 2,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in BlueLinx by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE BXC opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $613.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.