B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 503 ($5.82).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.49) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.67) to GBX 412 ($4.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.09) to GBX 300 ($3.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($5.55) to GBX 395 ($4.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

LON:BME opened at GBX 347.90 ($4.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 823.33. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.08.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

