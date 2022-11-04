BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$800.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$19.93 during trading on Friday, hitting C$682.07. 26,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$643.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$665.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$520.06 and a one year high of C$716.59.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

