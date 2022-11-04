BMO Capital Markets Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $158.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.81.

Bill.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

