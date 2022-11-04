Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$53.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.88.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

BBD.B stock traded down C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.91. The company had a trading volume of 499,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,403. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -8.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.28. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$52.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

