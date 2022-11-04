Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,471.93.

Booking stock traded up $45.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,871.16. 10,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,803.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,945.74. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

