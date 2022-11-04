BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to GBX 560

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.78) to GBX 560 ($6.47) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 361,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,718,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. BP has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a positive return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of BP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.