BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to GBX 560

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.78) to GBX 560 ($6.47) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.79.
BP Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 361,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,718,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. BP has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of BP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
