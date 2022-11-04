Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Shares Down 2.1%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 70,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 89,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($96.00) to €98.00 ($98.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brenntag SE will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.