Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAMGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $150.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

