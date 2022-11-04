Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Brightcove Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,319,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,243,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 225,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,777. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Further Reading

