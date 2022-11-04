Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.02. 328,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,682. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

