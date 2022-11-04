Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $15.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.46. The company had a trading volume of 86,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.65 and a 200-day moving average of $516.73. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

