Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $151.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.