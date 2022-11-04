Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $126.33

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $112.91 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 42,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

