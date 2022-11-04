Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $59.08

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

KRC stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

