Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target at $28.76

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPLUY. Societe Generale raised their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($26.50) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($44.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.2 %

KPLUY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

