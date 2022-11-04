Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $21.32

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,535,299 shares of company stock valued at $192,263,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

