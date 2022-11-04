Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $3.82

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,115 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.34%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

