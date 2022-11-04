Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target at $100.78

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

