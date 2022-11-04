Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enel SpA’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Enel in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enel’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.00) to €7.30 ($7.30) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($9.75) to €8.50 ($8.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.30) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

ENLAY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,331. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

