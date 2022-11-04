Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enel SpA’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Enel in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enel’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.00) to €7.30 ($7.30) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($9.75) to €8.50 ($8.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.30) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.
Enel Price Performance
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel (ENLAY)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.