Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.42) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

ICPT opened at $15.07 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $449.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

