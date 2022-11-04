Brokers Offer Predictions for Backblaze, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Backblaze in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Backblaze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.13.

Backblaze Stock Down 2.5 %

BLZE stock opened at 4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.13. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 4.06 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.39 by 0.02. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of 20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.31 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

