Brokers Offer Predictions for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.98) per share.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,004. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,100 shares of company stock worth $18,916,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

