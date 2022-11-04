Brokers Set Expectations for Hillman Solutions Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

HLMN stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.