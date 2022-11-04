Brokers Set Expectations for OneSpan Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in OneSpan by 16.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 106,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 14.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

