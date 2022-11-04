Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Invests $33.44 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 3.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. 63,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $162.94.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

