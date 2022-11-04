Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,494 shares during the quarter. Hibbett makes up 1.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 2.93% of Hibbett worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth about $4,979,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,411. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $805.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Further Reading

