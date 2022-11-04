Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2,697.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 344,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,899. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

