Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 30th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.498 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.70 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.