Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 30th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.498 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.70 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.