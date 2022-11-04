Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 57.64 and last traded at 58.76. 192,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 151,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at 58.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is 59.71 and its 200 day moving average is 67.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.