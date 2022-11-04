BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 105,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

