BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 255,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

