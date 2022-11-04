BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.17. 85,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.57. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

