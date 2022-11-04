BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 82.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 142,711 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 287.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SNA traded up $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.19. 6,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,220. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

