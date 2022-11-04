BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $143.71. 91,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $254.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $146.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

