BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $143.71. 91,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $254.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $146.11.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.