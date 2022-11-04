BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,712,000 after buying an additional 205,877 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VUG traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $207.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

