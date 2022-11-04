BTIG Research Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $60.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.