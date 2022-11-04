Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,038. The company has a market cap of $862.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

About Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.