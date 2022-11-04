C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.