Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.50

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 266464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -124.99.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 1,219,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 4,106.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.