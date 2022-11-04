Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $10.77 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.