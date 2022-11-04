Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $10.77 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

