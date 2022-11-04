Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $133,917.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 357,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caleres presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 90.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $15,766,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth about $10,212,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.