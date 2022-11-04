Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

CFWFF stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

