Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$274.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,203 shares in the company, valued at C$1,440,768.34. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total transaction of C$1,771,060.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,440,768.34. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 5,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$27,541.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,700.01. Insiders have sold a total of 876,529 shares of company stock worth $4,688,559 over the last 90 days.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

