Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of CFW traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,542. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.10.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total transaction of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at C$1,327,483.08. In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at C$1,327,483.08. Also, Director Charles Pellerin bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,517,425. Insiders sold 876,529 shares of company stock worth $4,688,559 over the last three months.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

