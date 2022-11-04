Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.00.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
Shares of CFW traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,542. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Featured Articles
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.