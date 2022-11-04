Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.00 million-$243.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.01 million.

Calix Trading Down 3.6 %

Calix stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,472. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 1.70. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Calix

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 205.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.