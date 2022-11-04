Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
