Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.22. 314,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,700. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.42. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$20.01 and a 52-week high of C$67.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.80.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.