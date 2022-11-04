Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

